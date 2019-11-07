Wakefield couple to take adopted son on dream trip to Disney World after £15K win

A couple's dream of taking their six-year-old adopted son on a once in a lifetime trip to Disney World, Florida, has become a reality after winning £15,000 in a lifestyle competition.

Sharon and Shane Barmby have been saving for years to take young Harry to the famous theme parks where he will be able to meet all his favourite Disney characters.

Neither Sharon, 45, or Shane, 40, were able to have children naturally, so they set off on a journey to adopt.

“I always knew I wanted to adopt from the moment I found out we couldn’t have children,” said Sharon.

“When we were matched with Harry when he was just a baby it was the best day of our lives and our family was complete.”

The couple say they want to give Harry the best life possible and were determined to give him the dream trip to America - no matter how hard they had to save.

Sharon, a part-time waitress and beautician, said: “We’ve been putting what money aside we can for a few years now so we can get Harry to Disney World, but we’re not even a quarter of the way there to affording it.

"It’s just so expensive to make that dream come true."

Now the family don’t have to worry about the money thanks to the huge cash prize win courtesy of BOTB, who run lifestyle competitions.

Competition presenter Christian Williams contacted Sharon this week to let her know she and Shane, who works as a tyre technician, had won the life-changing cash prize.

“I thought it was a prank,” said Sharon. “I was amazed when I found out we had won. I’ve only been playing a month or so and I even nearly missed the deadline this week, I got in with under an hour to spare.

"Our dreams have come true.”

Sharon is hoping there might be a bit of money left after the Disney trip to achieve her own dream of travelling to see the Northern Lights in Norway too.

“That is something I’ve always wanted to do, so it would be great if I can get that trip as well as Harry’s special adventure,” she said.

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away over £30m worth of prizes.

Christian said: “Sharon was utterly and completely shocked to have won.

"But when you know that you are giving someone a life changing amount of money, and that it clearly means so much to them, then it is extra special for us.”