Jason Milner, 32, suffered serious injuries, including breaking his right leg in multiple places, when he somersaulted off his bicycle after being hit by a car.

The panel manufacturer had just left his family home on Bransdale Avenue, Altofts, and was on his way to work at SIP Build UK, based in Normanton, when the incident happened at the junction of Wharfedale Drive and Church Road, in Altofts, at around 5.40am on Thursday, July 14.

Jason said: “I remember being in excruciating pain. I was laying on the floor and I kept feeling like I couldn’t keep my eyes open.

Emma and Jason Milner

"Luckily there were a number of people who stopped and looked after me.

"They talked to me, put blankets over me and stayed until the ambulance arrived. I am so grateful for their help.

“You never think that anything like this would happen to you. It’s something that you think only happens to other people and it’s horrible when your family has to go through this.”

Jason was taken to the Major Trauma Centre at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), where specialist doctors operated on him.

Jason, Ava and Emma

He spent several weeks at the hospital before returning home, where he spent a further two months sleeping downstairs as he couldn’t manage the stairs to his bedroom.

Jason’s wife Emma and their six-month-old baby girl Ava were left struggling to afford the daily travel costs to see Jason in Leeds – a 30-mile round trip.

Emma said: “When a policeman knocked on my door, my heart instantly sank. When he asked if my husband was called Jason, I feared the worst.

"He told me Jason had been knocked off his bike while cycling to work.

Ava and Jason

“In that split second, I just pictured him lying on the floor. I kept thinking about how scared and alone he must have felt.

“I didn’t want him to be scared and alone again. I needed to be by his side in hospital. For him to know I was there for him. For him to hold our daughter Ava.”

The couple already had reduced income as Emma was on maternity leave from her role as a customer services assistant at housebuilder Avant Homes, in Durkar.

And Jason was told it could take up to 18 months before he regains full movement in his legs, sparking worries about his long-term ability to work.

The increase in fuel costs and other bills meant Emma, 32, feared she would not be able to be by her husband’s side when he needed her the most.

Emma said: “We had no money. We were already down to one salary. I was on maternity leave, and it was just before pay day.

"Rather than focusing on my husband, I was worrying about the cost of petrol, parking, the new clothes he would need because of his injuries. Even though I had all my family around me I felt so alone.”

The family was put in touch with Day One Trauma Support – a charity set up to help people who have suffered life-changing injuries.

It provided Emma with a small grant that covered the cost of parking, petrol and new clothes Jason needed because of his injuries.

It also provided emotional support, and benefits, welfare and legal advice, which went beyond the care the NHS staff were able to provide on the ward.

Jason said: “I couldn’t imagine going through what I did without having Emma by my side. I had so many worries. I wasn’t sure if I would walk again.

"Would I ever be able to play with Ava and lift her? How would I pay the bills and support my family?

"It’s horrible and I have some really dark and down days, but it’s better knowing I have Emma and Day One supporting me.”

Jason and Emma have spoken publicly about their ordeal for the first time to support Day One’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, which launches today (Tuesday, November 29).

The week-long appeal sees donations match funded, meaning people’s money will be doubled.

Emma said: “Carly at Day One Trauma Support took away my worries. She told me the charity could provide some emergency funding. It was only a couple of hundred pounds, but that money helped so much.

"Knowing I could get to the hospital every day and I could park the car or get a lift and it wasn’t going to add a financial burden on an already financially stressful time. It just meant the world.

“I don’t want to think what it would have been like if I couldn’t have been there.

"Jason still has a long road to recovery. But I know we’ll get through it because we’ve got amazing family, friends and the Day One team to help support us when we need it.”

The family’s story features in a new video to call on donations.

The charity is seeing an increase in demand as people who are already having financial worries have the added burden of unforeseen costs associated with suffering a major trauma.

The Leeds-based charity now operates nationally and is seeing more and more people needing help as they make ends meet.

It fears things will only get worse over the Christmas period.

Every year around 25,000 people are admitted to a UK Major Trauma Centre with life-changing injuries.

That amounts to 68 people every day. The ripple effect of trauma is extensive and impacts on every aspect of life, with unimaginable consequences that can last a lifetime.

Day One also offers patients and families counselling and peer support from those who have been through a similar situation.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the collision.