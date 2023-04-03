Open Country was overjoyed to discover that one of its four tandem bicycles, taken more than three years ago, had been discovered abandoned on a housing estate in Wythenshawe, Manchester. The group this week praised Dennis Bowers and Christian Haydon from Wythenshawe Community Housing in Manchester who went to great lengths to ensure the safe return of the cycle. Ella Dixon, Wild about Wakefield project officer for Open Country, said: ‘’We are so grateful to Dennis and Chris, our Manchester heroes, for not only finding the tandem but also going to so much effort to track us down. "After such a long time we really didn’t expect to see it again. Our members and volunteers will be back pedalling the lucky tandem during this year’s season.” The tandem clubs run by Open Country empower people living with disabilities to access the open countryside whilst at the same time taking care of their health and wellbeing. The clubs are also a chance to socialise and make friends which in turn helps reduce isolation. According to leading disability charity Mencap, one in four people with learning disabilities spent less than one hour outside of their home each day. Open Country also runs Tandem Clubs in York, Selby, Wetherby, Harrogate and Ripon with over 150 different riders out in 2022 across the groups, collectively cycling the circumference of the Earth. If you would like to get involved with Wakefield Tandem Clubs, call Ella on 07426 716677 or email wakefield@opencountry.org.uk. For more information, visit: www.opencountry.org.uk/wakefield-project/