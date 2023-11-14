Wakefield District Sight Aid receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A Wakefield charity has received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, awarded annually to some of the UK’s most inspiring volunteer-led groups.

Wakefield District Sight Aid, a small charity operating across the Wakefield District, has been providing support to local people living with sight loss since 1869.

It believes that blind and partially sighted people should have access to the same opportunities and quality of life as fully sighted people, and its services are focused on empowering and enabling people with a visual impairment to live the lives they want to live.

Luke Scholey, Chair of the Board of Trustees, who has been blind since birth, said: “I am so proud of how we have worked together to be recognised in this way for such a special award.

"The charity has had a direct, positive impact on my own life, and it is a great honour and privilege to be a volunteer myself, helping the charity to grow and adapt to the changing needs of the community we are here to serve.”

Wakefield District Sight Aid is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the award.

Recipients are announced annually on November 14, The King’s birthday.

Representatives of Wakefield District Sight Aid will receive the award crystal and certificate from Ed Anderson CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, in due course and in addition, two volunteers will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2024.

Hayley Grocock, Chief Executive Officer of Wakefield District Sight Aid said: “Wakefield District Sight Aid has served the visually impaired community in Wakefield in one form or another for over 150 years.

"We support around 1,200 people a year, and only have three part-time staff, so we depend absolutely on volunteers who give so freely of their selves and their time to make our work possible.