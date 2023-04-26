Wakefield district social club has licence suspended following council hearing held in private

The decision was made following a review of the premises licence at Upton and Harewood Recreation Club.

A licensing sub-committee hearing took place at Wakefield Town on April 20 following a request by West Yorkshire Police.

Any premises holding an alcohol licence has to adhere to strict rules. Breaching these can result in the licence being removed.

The meeting was held in private.

The council said the reasons for excluding the public and press from the hearing were that it could reveal details of “information relating to any action taken, or to be taken in connection, with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime.”

The club’s premises licence holders attended and were represented at the meeting. Police officers and the council’s licensing enforcement officers also attended.