Wakefield Driving Instructors raise £1,000 in cycling challenge

Driving instructors took to their bikes to raise more than £1,000 for charity.

Thirteen members of the Wakefield Driving Instructors Association took part in a charity bike ride, which saw the team take part in six intense spin classes lasting more than five hours.

The group aimed to raise £750 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, but have now reached the £1,100 mark on their JustGiving page alone.

Mark Jepson, chair of the association, said: "The charity spin went extremely well, we did five continuous hours which included six spin classes.

"We had a lot of support from the members of the gym where we held it. A lot of members of the gym came down and did classes with us and on the day they donated £495.

"Our just giving page exceeded our £750 Target and stands at the moment at £1030.

"We have still to get quite a lot of sponsor money in that we have had pledged, but I expect to see a grand total in the region of £2000 in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance."