Alex and his mum, Sharon, met up with Gary Barlow in London before Alex entertained the crowd at HMV.

Alex Hemingway, 15, was invited to perform at HMV in Huddersfield for its #HMVliveandlocal talent sharing shows.

And his number one fan, mum Sharon, said it was an amazing event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone loved his performance,” she said.

"He played lots of his favourite songs from the artists who inspire him. Alex was then invited to sign their pillar of stars in the making and he felt so proud.”

Excited Alex will be taking to the drums again for his next drumming performance at HMV Doncaster on Saturday, February 11.

It’s not just his mum and family who are fans of Alex – Take That’s Gary Barlow is impressed with this musical skills.

Sharon said: “On the night of Gary Barlow’s final show of ‘A Different Stage’ at The Savoy Theatre in London, Alex had the surprise of his life when he met Gary and had his first ever photo taken with his idol.

"Alex has dreamed of this day for so long and couldn’t believe that his dream was coming true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Gary arrived at the stage door entrance before the show, Alex waited patiently for his turn amongst some other lucky fans.

"When it was his turn, Alex was just beaming with pride. He really will treasure the day forever – and so will I!”

And after what Sharon describes as a ‘spectacular show’ they headed once again to the back stage door to cheer on Gary.

"Alex felt so proud when Gary shook his hand at the end of the night and said ‘See you mate’ – a day that we will treasure forever!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad