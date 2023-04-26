Former miner Pete McGowan who wrote memoir Dirty Days about his time working at collieries.

The National Coal Mining Museum is hosting a volunteer open day tomorrow (Thursday, April 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGowan said: “I couldn't believe how interesting it really was.

Former miners Pete Wadsworth, Tony Banks and Pete McGowan

"Even though I spent most of my working life down the mine and I thought I had seen everything there was to see and knew everything about coal mining, I still was pleased to learn a few things I didn't know.

"It was especially nice to see all the young generations there and how excited they got when they had to put their helmets and cap lamps on to go down the mine,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I could feel their excitement in the air. Before I knew it, what was planned as an hour trip turned into the whole afternoon and still I didn't see everything there was to see.

“The icing on the cake for me was how friendly and enthusiastic all the staff were.”

“Even my grand kids who usually get bored easily have visited twice this year and I’m going back next week.”

The museum currently has over 65 volunteers in various roles across the organisation but is looking for new people to join its army of volunteers, building their own skills and experience while helping to bring the history of coalmining to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a range of different roles that the museum is hoping to recruit.

Sally-Ann Burley, visitor engagement coordinator “We’re delighted to be hosting another volunteer open day and look forward to welcoming new potential volunteers for various roles across the organisation.

"As a national museum we rely on volunteers to help us operate and to deliver our extensive programme of events, so we are constantly looking for new people to join our growing team. We work hard to create a welcoming and friendly environment for volunteers so they feel part of the family and are valued for their contributions.”

Ian Guest, 62, is one of the museums Creator’s, using his technical know-how to develop displays that show the impact of mechanics on the mining process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I wanted a hands-on role that put my mind to the test and I’ve been able to use my background in electronics, electrics and computing and taught myself to design and print in 3D.

"I’ve been made to feel really welcome and developed new skills. I’m proud to be part of this place that keeps the stories of mining alive.”

Volunteers do not need to have experience of mining or working in a museum as training is provided for every role.

Susan Marsden, 62, became a greeter last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I wanted to do something different after I retired. I’ve met so many lovely people and learned about the industry where my grandfather worked. We used to visit the museum as a family so it’s a special place and I love being a part of it.”