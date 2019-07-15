Wakefield families to benefit from Home-Start grant

More help for families in Wakefield is on the way, as Home-Start plans to use a £10,000 grant to build up its services giving advice and support.

Home-Start Wakefield, the only Home-Start scheme operating and supporting families in the Wakefield District, is set to increase its services after securing a £10,000 investment from Coalfields Community Investment Programme, delivered by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

The practical support and funding will be used to appoint a part-time recruitment coordinator to attract and train volunteers that will help deliver a programme of activities to parents within the local area.

Providing opportunities for volunteers and parents, Home-Start will encourage each candidate to take part in a 10-week training course of four hours per week to build on their skills.

Each volunteer will have an individual plan portfolio and will secure an accredited qualification in CERTA Home Visiting (3 credits at NVQ level 2), while also gaining experience in home visiting and peer support roles.

Hazel Bell from Home-Start Wakefield, said: “Our aim is to provide parents with the support they need to give their children the best start in life. Whether it’s helping them to grow in confidence, strengthen their relationship with their children or just be on hand to offer support and friendship, the work we do is vital to some of the most disadvantaged people living in our community.

“Thanks to the funding from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, we are able to increase the size of our team and extend our outreach, allowing us to continue to work towards having a positive impact

on the development of children and the health and welfare of the wider family.”

Chairman of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, Peter McNestry, said: “The backbone of any community is the children who are growing up in it, which is why the services Home-Start Wakefield offers are so fundamental.

“Being able to train volunteers who are then able to extend family friendly, confidential and crucial support to others in the community is something that we want to encourage and are proud to endorse in any way that we can.”

The Coalfields Regeneration Trust was established in 1999 and is the only organisation dedicated to supporting former mining towns and villages.

For further details about the Coalfields Regeneration Trusts, visit: www.coalfields-regen.org.uk.