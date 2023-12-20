Wakefield family appeal to be reunited over Christmas after dad falls ill and is stranded in Fuerteventura

A Normanton family are trying to get back together for Christmas after the dad was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness that left him stuck in the Canary Islands.

Ashley and Shane Blamires were enjoying a family holiday in Fuerteventura when Shane unexpectedly fell ill a day before returning home.

He was diagnosed with severe pancreatitis along with cysts that cause inflammation and infection, leaving him stuck abroad in the hospital having treatment.

Ashley, a beautician based in Normanton, has been dividing her time between her children at home and Shane stuck in Fuerteventura.

Shane and Ashley

Friend Amy Goldfinch has set up an appeal to try to pay for flights so Ashley can fly between the two and reunite her family as much as possible over Christmas.

She said: "They have to wait until the cysts are fully formed to be able to start the next treatment for Shane, which could mean surgery and then a long road to recovery.

“The hospital is trying their best to stabilise him to enable him to get back to the UK as soon as possible, but it could be months.

“The insurance doesn’t cover Ashley’s flights or accommodation and that’s why she is currently sleeping at the hospital if there’s no accommodation nearby.

"Ashley is not working at the moment and Shane’s wage has now gone down to statutory sick pay and having three children to support in an already difficult time is hard enough for them all.

"The hospital has been amazing, but we hope everyone can help, support and get the family back together as soon as possible.”

She said doctors recommend Shane to be accompanied at all times and Ashley, originally from Altofts, was finding it difficult to balance her time between her husband and her five children at home.

He had to have his pancreas removed as a result of the illness and will always have to take medication.

Amy said: “At this moment in time he’s not able to eat or drink he’s got a tube to drain the infection from his stomach on constant oxygen and pain medication”

The appeal has raised more than £2,000 of its £5,000 target so far.