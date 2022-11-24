Made up of dad, Phil Townsend, 35, and son Jack, 10, and Joshua, nine, the family started their pop punk rock band in January 2022, writing original songs with nine finished so far.

They attended the first round of Britain’s Got Talent auditions earlier in November in Manchester where they performed an acoustic song in front of two judges.

They then made it through another audition which was filmed with producers.

Phil Townsend and his two sons and bandmates, Jack and Joshua.

The group will perform in front of the judges and a crowd of 2,500 people in Manchester in February.

Dad Phil, of Lupset, said: “When the boys were five and six years old, they came across my guitar hero guitars and wanted to learn to play a real one from then.

"Music has always been a big part of our lives as we go to Leeds Festival and watch other gigs. We’ve seen Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly, Busted, The 1975 and Bring Me the Horizon.

“We’re really excited and nervous for the next round as it could be in front of up to 2,500 people.”

Jack and Joshua as they were waiting to perform for the Britain's Got Talent judges.

The band played a gig on November 19 at the Balne Lane WMC with three other bands showcasing some new material that they have worked on over the last three months.

Britain’s Got Talent is expected to air in April with the final to hit the TV screens on June 5 2023.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams are all expected to return as judges with TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly hosting the series.

