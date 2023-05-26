News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield finance organisation donates £25,000 to Yorkshire veterans' mental health charity

A Wakefield-based financial advisers has handed over a cheque for a whopping £25,000 to veterans’ charity Hull 4 Heroes.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Wakefield's Navigation Wealth’s CEO Matt Hammond presenting a cheque for £25,000 to Paul Matson, founder of Hull 4 Heroes.Wakefield's Navigation Wealth’s CEO Matt Hammond presenting a cheque for £25,000 to Paul Matson, founder of Hull 4 Heroes.
Wakefield's Navigation Wealth’s CEO Matt Hammond presenting a cheque for £25,000 to Paul Matson, founder of Hull 4 Heroes.

Navigation Wealth Management, based at Calder Park, worked with the charity to apply for funding from the St. James’s Place Foundation.

This helps fund mental health and wellbeing for ex-armed forces personnel and their families struggling to adapt to life after a career in the services.

Hull 4 Heroes aims to ensure veterans returning from service have all the support they need to transition back into civilian life.

That includes creating homes and providing education as well as sourcing employment opportunities.

Matt Hammond, Chief Executive at Navigation Wealth, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to support such a tremendous charity in the area.

"We can’t underestimate what a difference Hull 4 Heroes is making to veterans in the community.

"This donation will make a huge difference and provide much needed services for years ahead.

"Navigation Wealth and Hull 4 Heroes have formed close allegiances over the years and we are proud to work with such an amazing charity. We hope to continue to assist in supporting many more worthwhile projects for years to come.”

The donated money will help fund and support the Veterans’ drop-in centre in Princes Quay, Hull, which is now up and running and already changing lives.

The charity’s founder, Paul Matson, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed at this amazing donation and want to say a massive thank you to Matt Hammond and Navigation Wealth Management for supporting us with our application to the St. James Place Charitable Foundation.”

