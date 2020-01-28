Wakefield fly-tipper loses vehicle and gains £878 fine

​A Wakefield man was left without the use of his vehicle and has received a significant fine for a fly-tipping offence following an appearance at Leeds Magistrates Court.

Benjamin Smith, 28, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 after being caught on CCTV in November 2019 driving a vehicle that was transporting a plastic shed later found fly tipped on Hessle Common Lane, Ackworth.

Smith, 28,was caught on CCTV driving a vehicle that was transporting a plastic shed later found fly-tipped on Hessle Common Lane, Ackworth. (Wakefield Council)

A witness statement also supported the fact that the vehicle had been used to move the waste.

Wakefield Council's enforcement team used their delegated powers to seize the vehicle used while the investigation was carried out.

In court, magistrates gave Smith credit for entering a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

He was fined £480 and a victim surcharge of £48. He was also ordered to pay costs of £300 to cover investigation time and legal costs and £50 compensation to clear up the waste, totalling £878.

​Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: “Thanks to our enforcement team, we’ve successfully used CCTV footage and a reliable witness statement to identify the culprit and seize his vehicle ahead of pursuing this court prosecution.

“We are pleased with this result and hope it sends a clear message to anyone thinking about fly tipping in the Wakefield district – it will not be tolerated and you stand to lose use of your vehicle and face criminal proceedings.”