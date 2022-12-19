The hospital welcomed the ex-professional football player turned TV celebrity and pundit last Friday.

Chris, who was dressed like an elf, spent the afternoon chatting to hospital staff and patients in the hospital’s main restaurant, before accompanying Santa and his sleigh full of presents, purchased using funds raised by local residents, on a mission to make young patients’ Christmas.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We feel privileged to have the continued support of Chris Kamara, who is truly a local legend and inspiration to many.

TV celebrity Chris Kamara visited the children's ward at Pinderfields Hospital Wakefield for the second year in a row.

"Patient care and experience are of utmost importance to us and as Chris visited children’s wards, the delight on the faces of our patients, their families and our staff was plain to see.”

For the second consecutive year, Chris has volunteered his time to visit Pinderfields Hospital.

This year, to say thank you, The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust illuminated the hospital building in blue, the apraxia of speech campaign colour, in an effort to raise awareness for a cause close to Chris’ heart since his recent diagnosis.

Apraxia of speech is a neurological disorder which affects the brain pathways involved in producing speech, meaning the messages from the brain don’t get through to the mouth correctly.

Originally from Middlesbrough, former footballer Chris Kamara has lived in Wakefield for a number of years.

Chris, who lives in Wakefield, said: “Whatever has been holding you back this year. I hope you can have a great Christmas and I wish you all the best for 2023.”

