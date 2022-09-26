Wakefield fuel poverty campaign raises £24K to support struggling families

As part of the campaign, the Foundation established ‘Challenge 25’, which saw 25 local teams and individual fundraisers complete a range of madcap and physical endurance tasks over 25 days.

In previous years, the Foundation, and those raising money for their annual campaign, have helped hundreds of people living in fuel poverty across Wakefield and the Five Towns.

This year, in light of the escalating price of energy during the current cost-of-living crisis, their cause has never been more pertinent.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Anthony Sadler, from Wakefield Council and the Foundation's Executive Director, Murray Edwards with two volunteers from the Community Give Box, the Foundation's retail arm.

The 2022 campaign plans to raise much more money, to support the many thousands of local residents who will be forced to choose between eating and heating their homes this coming winter.

Presenting the Council’s Welfare Fund with the £24,000, Murray Edwards, Foundation Executive Director, said: “We were delighted to be able to support people during a critical time. Last year was extremely difficult for everyone, due to furlough, redundancy and other effects of the pandemic.

"And, this year, things are set to get even worse.”

If you can help the Foundation raise funds for their 2022/23 campaign, either by donating your winter fuel payment or by raising funds on their behalf, through a team or individual challenge, contact [email protected]

Murray said: “We are appealing to colleagues, friends and families to get on board with 2022’s Challenge 25, so that we can help even more people in our communities who are struggling. We would also like to thank the members of the public who supported our last Fuel Poverty campaign, and also to our corporate supporters and campaign partners, Wakefield District Housing and Wakefield Council. We’re incredibly grateful.”