Wakefield fundraising group marks Dementia Action Week with memory walk at Pugneys

The West Yorkshire United Against Dementia fundraising group in Wakefield is celebrating Dementia Action Week 2019 by organising a Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

A dedicated team of volunteers have organised the Wakefield Memory Walk at Pugneys from 11am, on Sunday, May 19.

The walk - which will be 1.6 miles around the lake - is being opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Councillor Stuart Heptinstall and Miss Charlotte Heptinstall.

Jan Archbold, whose husband Liam has dementia said: "The reason I volunteered to help organise the Memory Walk is my husband Liam was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years ago and the support from Alzheimer’s Society has been so invaluable.

“The Wakefield staff arrange lots of activities and events that have helped us to keep our social networks open and support us to make lots of new friends.

“There are positive things about having dementia and people can live well with proper support and the understanding of others. The walk is a really good way of spreading the word, getting people in the community involved and helping everybody gain more knowledge and understanding about dementia and how they can help to make people living with the condition to enjoy a more fulfilled life.”

Ann Thomasson from the Wakefield fundraising group said: “We decided to organise the walk for Alzheimer’s Society as it’s a wonderful opportunity for the Wakefield and Five Towns community to come together, to unite against dementia at the start of Dementia Action Week.

“Inspiration for the team, many of whom are or have been carers, has come from the many wonderful people they have met through their voluntary role, who are living with dementia every single day. The team understands first-hand how dementia devastates lives, both of the person themselves, and of their families.

“We would like to invite to everyone, together with family and friends, to walk around the lake remembering loved ones who are no longer with us, to celebrate everyone who has been affected by dementia and to raise vital funds for Alzheimer's Society and to Walk for a future without this condition.”

The Wakefield Memory Walk has won support from MP Mary Creagh, who said: “I am pleased to support the Wakefield Memory Walk and Alzheimer’s Society in their fight to beat this cruel disease. I want to encourage everyone to get involved and support the event either by donating or joining on the day.

“With the number of people living with dementia set to rise locally and nationally over the coming years, more care and support is required.

“The walk is a fantastic way of raising awareness about dementia in the Wakefield area, where some 4,000 people are living with the disease. It is also is wonderful opportunity to show support for people living with dementia and their loved ones, to learn more about what help is available and to have fun.”

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Wakefield Memory Walk 2019 for more information. A sponsor sheet is available from wyuad@alzheimers.org.uk or people can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WakefieldMemoryWalk2019.