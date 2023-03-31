News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield gas leak: Road closed and residents evacuated

A main road in Wakefield city centre is closed due to a gas leak.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Northern Gas Networks said teams have been working through the night at Trinity House and have identified the source of the gas leak.
Northern Gas Networks said teams have been working through the night at Trinity House and have identified the source of the gas leak.
Northern Gas Networks said teams have been working through the night at Trinity House and have identified the source of the gas leak.

Northern Gas Networks said teams have been working through the night at Trinity House and have identified the source of the gas leak.

"Some further investigations are taking place this morning, so Kirkgate will remain closed for the time being.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of residents were evacuated from the flats and two businesses next to Trinity House were asked to closed as a precautionary measure.

The evacuated residents were looked after by Wakefield and District Housing and Wakefield District Council.

Wakefield