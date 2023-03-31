Northern Gas Networks said teams have been working through the night at Trinity House and have identified the source of the gas leak.

"Some further investigations are taking place this morning, so Kirkgate will remain closed for the time being.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A number of residents were evacuated from the flats and two businesses next to Trinity House were asked to closed as a precautionary measure.