Wakefield GCSE results 2022: Live updates, grade boundaries, results and more

Students from Outwood Academy Freeston are celebrating their highest externally assessed results in history after receiving their GCSE results today.

After an extraordinary couple of years which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the academy as students collected their results.

There were significant highlights and successes across the board, in particular in English, where 86% of the students achieved a Grade 4 or higher and 75% at Grade 5 or higher. 71% of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and in Maths.

There are a huge number of stand out students achieving amazing results. The highest achieving being Chris Helks achieving 6 grade 9’s, 2 grade 8’s and a Level 2 Distinction.

Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “This cohort of students first started their GCSE studies in September 2020 during unprecedented times.

“The way the students have shown resilience and handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times. I am so very proud of all of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today as they received their results.

“We wish all of them the very best for their future endeavours where we know they will continue to be absolutely amazing in whatever they choose to do and we are excited to see what they achieve.

“Our entire staff team has been absolutely amazing and I thank them all for their hard work, diligence and perseverance. In addition, I thank all families and the community working with us over the last few years to support the success of our young people”.

Sabiha Laher, Associate Executive Principal said: “Lisa Allott is an inspirational principal who has led the students, staff and community with a great deal of determination, drive and passion which has resulted in these wonderful results.

“I am truly thankful to her and her superb team of teaching and support staff. These results are a testament to their daily hard work and dedication”.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “These fantastic results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by the students, and staff, during the most challenging couple of years the education sector has ever faced.