Wakefield GCSE results 2022: Live updates, grade boundaries, results and more
Young people across the district are receiving their GCSE results today.
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 12:12
QEGS announces excellent GCSE results
QEGS is celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE success, with almost 60% of results being thetop 9-7 grades.
The school
says the boys’ results are well deserved, coming on the back of three years of greatuncertainty and challenge for all in education, and provide a strong foundation for future study, with a number of stand out performances.
Janik Peeters, Arsh Gupta, Aditya Krishnanand Tim Spawforth achieved straight 9 grades and Chris Poulios, James McKinlay-Smith, Rahul Duttaand Samee Aksar achieving at least 9 grade 9s.
A total of 42 students got at least one ofthose coveted Grade 9s. 9 boys achieved an A* in the Higher Project Qualification - an optionalextension project which promotes individual intellectual inquiry.
Headteacher, Dr Richard Brookes, said: “I would like to congratulate all the boys on theirachievements.
“They, like all our pupils over the last three years, have shown incredible resilience inthe face of the challenges posed by COVID and I am confident that the lessons they have learnedregarding how to study and how to ensure their personal wellbeing, together with these greatresults, will serve them well in the future.
“I am looking forward to seeing the boys return to the SixthForm in September when they will be able to build on these great performances.
“I would like to thank the parents for all the support they have provided throughout their sons’ timeat the school. I would also like to thank our teachers for their inspirational teaching, together withcare and support for the boys.
“After two years without exams, our thanks go, too, to our exams officers and support staff for alltheir work to support the smooth running of the exam series, and to the exam boards andexaminers.”
Success for Outwood Academy City Fields students
Students, parents, carers and staff from Outwood Academy City Fields are celebrating their amazing achievements after receiving their GCSE results.
There were significant highlights for the academy across the board, but notably in English, Geography, Triple Science, and across all languages.
The school said all students attended all of their exams demonstrating their commitment to their future, which alone identifies what kind of young people they are - that despite adversity and despite a bus strike, they made it in everyday and got the job done. These results will see them do extremely well in the future.
Michelle Colledge-Smith, Principal at Outwood Academy City Fields, said: “I am incredibly proud of them and it was an absolute privilege to share in some of their joy today as they received their results.
“They can now move onto the next part of their journey sharing their amazing skills, qualities and personalities with others. We wish them all the very best for the future and we are excited to see what they achieve in the future.”
There are many standout student success stories, including Faizaan Ahmed who achieved seven grade 9’s and a grade 7. Amaar Ahmed achieved five grade 9’s, two grade 8’s and a Distinction Star in Sport. Umar Malik achieved four 9’s, a Distinction*, three 8’s and a 7. Jack Lockwood achieved grades 7-9 in all studies subjects, and Charlie Craske who despite a very difficult year, came away with some amazing results including a 9 in English and an 8 in History.
There was a total of 4 grade 9’s in Maths, twice as many than in 2019.
There were many students who made outstanding progress based on their starting point, Fawaz Asim, Patryk Aniolowski, Haishu Abubaker, Muqaddas Yasin, Riham Al Salkhadi all achieved amazing results due to their hard work and determination.
The school also paid particular attention to Alfie McCraw whose parents collected his results following his tragic death in July. Alfie worked incredibly hard for these and achieved a L2 Distinction in Sport, 6 in English Language, 5 in English Literature, 5 in Maths, 5 in Art, 4/4 in Science, 4 in Statistics and a 4 in French.
Sabiha Laher, Associate Executive Principal said: “I am incredibly proud of what Michelle Colledge-Smith and her wonderful team of teaching and support staff have achieved working hard with the students and their families. These results are a testament to that daily dedication, hard work and passion shown by students and staff alike and I am proud of each and every one of them.”
GCSE success celebrations at Wakefield Girls’ High School
Wakefield Girls’ High School is congratulating its students on their excellent achievements in their GCSEs.
It said Year 11 worked with determination through challenging times and have achieved highly across the board.
94.2% achieved at grade 5 or higher and 67% of all grades achieved were awarded grade 9 to 7. Thirty students attained 9 GCSEs at grade 7 or higher with twelve students achieving 9 or more grade 8s or higher and three of these students attaining 9 grade 9s.
Subjects where students achieved an especially high percentage of the highest grades include: Further Maths, Religious Studies, PE, Music, Geography, Computer Science, Greek, Classical Civilisation, History and French.
Head, Heidi-Jayne Boyes said: “ We’re celebrating our wonderful students today, not just the success of their examinations and academic grades but everything they have done outside of the classroom: learning remotely during COVID, taking advantage of extra-curricular opportunities to be courageous, resilient, to grow in confidence and experience new things.
“How these elements work together in their boldest way, with academic learning, is (in my opinion) what matters most and the key to success for girls, now and for the future.
“All of our students should be confident that they have the skills and knowledge to embark upon their A Level courses and we look forward to working with each to flourish at Sixth Form. ”
Outwood Academy Freeston celebrates ‘amazing success’
Students from Outwood Academy Freeston are celebrating their highest externally assessed results in history after receiving their GCSE results today.
After an extraordinary couple of years which has seen students have to deal with the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the academy as students collected their results.
There were significant highlights and successes across the board, in particular in English, where 86% of the students achieved a Grade 4 or higher and 75% at Grade 5 or higher. 71% of students achieved a Grade 4 or above in English and in Maths.
There are a huge number of stand out students achieving amazing results. The highest achieving being Chris Helks achieving 6 grade 9’s, 2 grade 8’s and a Level 2 Distinction.
Lisa Allott, Principal at Outwood Academy Freeston, said: “This cohort of students first started their GCSE studies in September 2020 during unprecedented times.
“The way the students have shown resilience and handled the changing circumstances has been inspirational at times. I am so very proud of all of them and it was brilliant to share in some of their joy today as they received their results.
“We wish all of them the very best for their future endeavours where we know they will continue to be absolutely amazing in whatever they choose to do and we are excited to see what they achieve.
“Our entire staff team has been absolutely amazing and I thank them all for their hard work, diligence and perseverance. In addition, I thank all families and the community working with us over the last few years to support the success of our young people”.
Sabiha Laher, Associate Executive Principal said: “Lisa Allott is an inspirational principal who has led the students, staff and community with a great deal of determination, drive and passion which has resulted in these wonderful results.
“I am truly thankful to her and her superb team of teaching and support staff. These results are a testament to their daily hard work and dedication”.
Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal Secondary at Outwood, said: “These fantastic results are the just rewards for the inspirational resilience and determination shown by the students, and staff, during the most challenging couple of years the education sector has ever faced.
“I am beyond proud of the achievements of our students and I wish them the very best for the future. If they continue with the same work ethic as they’ve displayed over the last 12 months, I am certain they will be successful in whatever they choose to do.”
‘Excellent progress’ made at Crofton Academy
Crofton Academy have said they have achieved ‘fantastic’ results in this year’s GCSEs.
This year pupils returned to national terminal examinations and the results show the continued improvements made within the school since joining Castleford Academy Trust with almost all subjects making significant gains in pupils achieving strong passes.
In English, 80% of pupils achieved grade 4 (equivalent to a GCSE grade C), 59% grade 5 (the new strong pass standard) and 17% grade 7 (equivalent to a GCSE grade A). In Maths, 73% of pupils achieved grade 4, 57% grade 5 and 21% grade 7.
An amazing 70% achieved a grade 4 in both English and Maths with 50% achieving a grade 5 in both respectively. Over 66% of pupils achieved a grade 4 in the Science trilogy qualification worth 2 GCSE’s.
Headteacher Peter Walker said: “We are very proud of the pupils’ achievements. They have had to deal with a lot of change and uncertainty over the last few years due to COVID restrictions, but their hard work and determination to succeed has paid off.
“The progress this year made by the pupils is excellent. I must also take this opportunity to thank staff for their continued hard work.”
Chair of Governors Roy Vaughan said: “We wish all year 11 pupils every success in the future and thank parents and carers for their support over what has been a very successful year."
Wakefield Council sends support and congratulations to students receiving their results
Wakefield Council is sending its support and congratulations to the many young people receiving their GCSE results today.
It is too early to have an overall picture of results from across the district but Cllr Margaret Isherwood, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, has sent her congratulations and best wishes to all the students.
Cllr Isherwood said: “Congratulations to all those collecting their GCSE results today.
“I am proud of how our students have stepped up to the changes and challenges they have had in their education over the past two years.
“I hope all the hard work and support done by the students, their teachers and their families, is paying off today.
“If you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, please contact your school who will be able to give you plenty of support and advice on your next steps.
“Wishing all the students the very best in their next steps.”
Mental health support is available if students don’t receive the grades they expect
Free anonymous counselling is available to all students who may not have recieved the grades they expected.
Kettlethorpe High School students can pick up their results from 9.30am
Kettlethorpe students can pick their results up from 9.30am.
When are students picking up their results?
Pupils will be given their GCSE results from 8am at most schools.
But timings vary from school to school so check with your school or teachers to make sure you arrive at the right time.
What are grade boundries?
A grade boundary is the minimum number of marks needed for each grade to be achieved.
Grade boundaries differ from each year and subject as some years are more challenging than others.
The grade boundaries across the UK are usually set after all GCSE exams have been marked.
This is so they can regulate how students do as an overall whole.
Exam boards usually decide grade boundaries on a year-by-year basis.
In 2021 schools had to use boundaries set in 2019.