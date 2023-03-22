The event, which aimed at supporting girls across the school’s primary years group, five and six, will come to the school on June 23, 2023.

#empowHER is curated by the school and is designed to empower girls and help the youngsters to realise the skills that will allow them to realise their full potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school, on Wentworth Street, will welcome a variety of speakers including a range of influential women across a host of industries from broadcasting to pharmaceuticals.

Wakefield Girls High School and Head, Heidi-Jayne Boyes, will welcome a variety of influencial women to speak at the school's #empowHER conference.

It will be chaired by ex-WGHS pupil and head of marketing for Amazon and Prime Video, Lizz Wainwright.

One speaker, Faith Ridler, who works for Sky News, will host a workshop centring on how girls can reimagine their stories and make change happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Medical advisor and pharmaceutical business owner, Kanika Kapur, will talk about how dreaming big is essential but dreams themselves will only get you so far and hard work will allow you to fulfil those dreams.

Another speaker is Becky Baker, who founded dog friendly app K9 Nation. She will run a workshop on the importance of risk and how stepping out of your comfort zone takes strength and bravery.

Ex-WGHS pupil and head of marketing for Amazon and Prime Video Lizz Wainwright will chair the conference.

Head Heidi-Jayne Boyes said: “Girls need opportunities to be courageous and resilient, to grow in confidence and experience new things. How these elements work together in their boldest way, with academic learning, is what matters most and the key to success for girls, now and for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why we wanted to create the #empowHER event to give girls the opportunity to learn new skills and to listen to successful women across the world of business.

"We want every child to be intellectually and socially confident, work-place and life-ready with a global outlook and concern for others.

"We wanted to develop new ways to introduce learning with girls’ needs and preferences at the fore and the #empowHER conference allows us to achieve that goal.”

The conference will take place at the school on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad