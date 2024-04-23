Wakefield great grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family, a card from King Charles and the songs of Vera Lynn
Stella Irvine, who lives at Walton Manor Care Home on Shay Lane, received a card from King Charles III to mark her milestone.
The home hosted an entertainer who sang her favourite songs and Stella sang along to some of her favourite music by Vera Lynn.
She spent the rest of her birthday surrounded by her family and friends in the dining room, which Walton Manor staff had decorated for her special day.
Stella has three children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was born and grew up in Bristol and met her late husband, Eric, while she was at college in Scarborough during the Second World War.
The couple settled in Wakefield and she taught in the city’s primary schools for many years, which she loved.
After retiring she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.