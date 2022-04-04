Wakefield group make film of legendary rugby league 'Watersplash' cup final

The Red Shed Players with former international rugby league player Brian Lockwood

The play used David Hinchliffe’s book ‘They Walked on Water’, based on the controversial 1968 Rugby League Cup Final, as a jumping off point for an exploration of sporting obsession, pilgrimage and mental health.

Last year ‘They Walked on Water’ was recorded as an audio track and now Dave Hanvey has used images from the Rugby League Archive at Huddersfield’s Heritage Quay to create a presentation which combines the play with contemporary footage and archive material which will be of interest to anyone, rugby league fan or not.

On Sunday April 10 at 7.30pm in Wakefield labour Club, a showing of the film will be followed with a panel discussion: former Wakefield MP David Hinchliffe, rugby historian Gerry Wright, Steve Ball MBE from Rugby League Benevolent Fund and Julia Lee, the first female RL referee will make up the panel.