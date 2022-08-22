Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living with dementia or a similar condition and their carers will be able to have some cake and cuppa while watching ponies next week.

It will be held on Tuesday, August 30 at the stables on Wood Lane, Chapelthorpe at 2pm.

The association hopes it will bring joy to those living with memory loss.

Carol Blake, centre manager at Wakefield RDA, said: “We are holding our first Tea with a Pony event on Tuesday.

"The cost is £5 per person and there is limited availability as we will only have small groups.

"The event will last for about an hour and will hopefully be outside in our lovely picnic area, although we do have indoor facilities should the weather be bad.

"Participants will watch our horses working while they chat and enjoy a cuppa and cake.

"Later, if the participant wants, they will have the opportunity to meet one of our fabulous ponies up close.”

The RDA created Tea With a Pony in response to the growing number of people living with dementia, for who horse-riding may not be suitable but who might be helped by some other form of animal-assisted activity involving horses.

Tea with a Pony is a simple yet very effective session for those living with memory loss to enjoy a cup of tea and cake at participating RDA groups, while revisiting memories from years gone by.

Tea with a Pony began at Cotswold RDA in 2018 and it found some participants had a deep connection with horses.

One service user got so much from her session that her daughter said: “It seems to have helped her memory, I’m not sure how, but it has, and, more than anything, it’s been like a light has turned back on again.

"It’s the warmth of an animal, an animal that trusts you – the present fades away and it takes her back to just warm memories.”