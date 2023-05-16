En Route has been shortlisted for Sustainable Salon of the Year at the British Hairdressing Business Awards and has been recognised for its sustainability efforts and teamwork in the Salon Business Awards, finalising in the Green Salon and Salon Team categories.

Salon owner, Melenie Tudor, said: “It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks as the industry award season has commenced. We were thrilled to have reached the finals of the British Hairdressing Business Awards and now we are in the running for two more trophies at the Salon Business Awards.

“We are so proud that our passion to make hair salons more environmentally friendly has been recognised in both of these awards, as we have worked hard to make a real difference in the industry and in our local community.

The team at En Route Hair and Beauty in Walton.

“To receive a finalist place for our team is also a fantastic feeling as we have built a welcoming salon full of creative and talented hairdressers.”

En Route was the first salon in the area to join The Green Salon Collective which helps them to reduce the amount of salon waste going to landfill and recycle as much salon waste as possible, including chemicals, contaminated foils, colour tubes, all seven types of plastic and even hair cuttings.

En Route will now have to wait to find out if they have made the top spot in both the British Hairdressing Business Awards and the Salon Business Awards, later in the summer.

For more information about En Route Hair and Beauty, visit www.enroute.uk.com

Melanie Tudor, owner of En Route Hair and Beauty salon.

