Wakefield Heritage Open Days: Explore hidden parts of Theatre Royal and Gentleman Jack exhibition

On Sunday, September 17, Upper Westgate will be the centre of free activities that will share the area’s heritage, which is currently undergoing work to restore its historic buildings, streets, and yards.

Visitors will be able to attend the premiere of a new mini documentary from local film maker, Wayne Sables, that shines a light on the music scene in the of Westgate and the Wakefield area.

The 30-minute film uncovers stories of venues long-gone, celebrates the musicians that have performed in the many vibrant venues on Westgate and the adjoining yards, and inspires the next generation to discover and contribute to music in Wakefield.

Heritage Open Days Wakefield.

People can explore ‘behind the scenes’ and hidden parts of the Theatre Royal Wakefield which are not normally open to the public.

Upper Westgate’s most beautiful and important buildings will host two live performances, created to share historical stories from Westgate’s past and characters from Wakefield’s history including a bear.

Fans of the BBC series, Gentleman Jack’will also be able to explore Anne Lister at the ‘In Her Words’ exhibition, at the West Yorkshire History Centre in Wakefield.

The centre is hosting a Heritage Open Day on Thursday September 15 from 10am to 3pm.

Other highlights include:

The Art House: A chance to visit this 127 year old Carnegie funded building, complete with beautiful original features, and participate in oral-history recording that allows people to share their memories of the library, or make a book cover in a photogram workshop.

Gissing Centre: Discover the world of the 19th century writer, George Gissing who grew up in Wakefield and went on to become a famous novelist. A new film will be shown about the life of Gissing’s father, Thomas, who ran a chemist’s shop in the city.

The events are funded by Historic England. The organisation is currently working in partnership with the Council in a four-year scheme, The Upper Westgate High Street Heritage Action Zone (HAZ), to offer grants to building owners to repair and enhance their buildings. Wakefield Council has also committed funds to HAZ.

