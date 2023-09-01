Wakefield Heritage Open Days: Explore Pontefract Castle dungeons and Chantry Chapel this September

It is time to delve into the history of our city as Heritage Open Days return.

England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture is set to return this September, with hundreds of hidden gems opening to the public free-of-charge.

The National Trust’s Heritage Open Days have a packed programme of more than 5,000 events, featuring everything from historic houses to museums, formal gardens and graveyards.

And in West Yorkshire it is a chance to look into the past as buildings are opened, guided walks led, and new resources made available.

From exploring Pontefract Castle’s dungeons and taking a look inside Chantry Chapel, here is a list of just a few of the 40 or so events that will be open to the public to join from September 8 to 19 in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract.

For more information and to book where needed, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Undefined: readMore

1 . Calligraphy taster sessions at Pontefract Library Drop in calligraphy taster session with the Pontefract Calligraphers at Pontefract Library. From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 9. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Mental Health Museum: What is living well? The Mental Health Museum in Wakefield wants your input on what living well looks like. The museum will be open as part of the Heritage Open Days between September 12 and September 14. Booking is encouraged. For more information, visit: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/mental-health-museum-what-is-living-well/ Photo: Andrew Bellis Photo Sales

3 . West Yorkshire Astronomical Society fifty years celebration. Enjoy a talk, followed by a hands-on demonstration, celebrating fifty years of the West Yorkshire Astronomical Society. Pre-booking to visit the West Yorkshire Astronomical Society at the Rosse Observatory is required. Please email [email protected] to book your place. For more information visit: https://experiencewakefield.co.uk/event/west-yorkshire-astronomical-society-fifty-years-celebration/ Photo: National World Photo Sales