Wakefield Hockey Club’s eight week programme from Wednesday, May 24 until July 12 will give children aged between five and 10-years-old taster sessions and the opportunity to learn how to play.

Simon Ransley, Deputy Chair of Wakefield Hockey Club, said: “Hockey Heroes is fun and friendly and aims to develop both their physical and character ‘superpowers’, unlocking the hero inside them!

"The programme focuses on helping children develop some physical hockey superpowers such as dribbling, passing and goal scoring, but also places as much emphasis on character development superpowers including teamwork, communication, perseverance and respect.

Wakefield Hockey Club is set to host taster session for kids starting later this month.

"Our aim is for children to have lots of fun, experience lots of success, and feel like a hero.”

Hockey Heroes uses a special ball which is lighter and larger than a normal hockey ball. The smaller plastic sticks are designed especially for younger children and aim to help children to play the game while keeping them safe.

When you book your first course, you will get a Hockey Heroes equipment pack delivered to your door, including two plastic hockey sticks, a ball, a personalised t-shirt and stickers to customise the sticks.

Wakefield Hockey Club has eight men’s teams, five ladies teams, a thriving junior section (with over 400 members and 20 junior teams) and a Flyerz section for players with disabilities giving everyone the opportunity to play and enjoy hockey.

The Hockey Heroes sessions are run by Wakefield Hockey Club over eight weeks.

The eight week course will be held at Wakefield Hockey Club on Wednesdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and will cost £40.

