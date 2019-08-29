Wakefield homes without water due to urgent repairs by Yorkshire Water

Residents around Wakefield are without water due to works by Yorkshire Water.

Reports of homes affected around the Canal Lane and Lime Pit Lane have been made to Yorkshire Water, who say low pressure or no water is due to urgent repairs in the area.

They said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to urgent repairs.

"We will finish repairs as soon as possible.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

Engineers are currently on site.