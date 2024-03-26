Wakefield Hospice 10K: 43 photos as the sun shines on the 27th annual run

From first time runners through to seasoned veterans, the Wakefield 10K welcomed participants from a variety of running backgrounds, with each running for their own unique reason – be it in memory of a loved one, for a personal challenge or simply to be a part of Wakefield’s largest 10K event.

As well as the 10K, the event also welcomed the ‘runners of tomorrow’ to take part in the 1K Mini- Run, with entrants doubling from the previous year and seeing more than 250 children and family members completing the course ranging from toddlers to grandparents.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation and Wakefield 10K Race Director said: “We had an incredible morning at the 27th annual Wakefield 10K on Sunday, the weather provided the perfect backdrop to our flagship event of the year and it was fantastic to see the people from Wakefield and farther afield coming out in their thousands, with every stride taken and every penny raised making a huge difference to local hospice care.

“Whether completing the 10K, taking on our 1K Fun-Run or simply cheering on our runners across the course and through to the finish line, thank you to every person who joined us on the day to make it such a memorable occasion for all involved.

“Behind the scenes of these events are an incredible team, without whom we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do year after year and I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to everyone who played their part, our volunteers, event suppliers, officials, hospice team and of course our event sponsors, The Card Factory Foundation, who have been incredible supporters and advocates of the Wakefield 10K for many years.”

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice added: “There was a real buzz throughout the whole morning of this year’s Wakefield 10K, from the minute runners began to arrive, the start line surge and all the way through to our runners crossing that hallowed finish line.

“This year’s race was started by Freddie and Jude, the children of Tom Rigby who sadly passed away at Wakefield Hospice in 2023, and whose family, friends and colleagues came together to run the 10K in his memory as part of #TeamTom.

"It was a special moment for everyone and one which will no doubt live long in the memories of Freddie, Jude and every single person present at the time.”

For spectators waiting at the finish line of this year’s 10K it was like a case of déjà vu, with Mark Bostock (Leeds City Athletics Club) the first male-entrant over the line for the third consecutive year, coming in at a time of 31:45, and Lucy Robinson (Wakefield District Harriers & Athletics Club) the first female over the line for the second consecutive year in a time of 34:18.

For full race results and photos from the day, please visit the Wakefield Hospice social media channels.

All of the money raised from the Wakefield 10K helps the Wakefield Hospice to provide specialist care to local patients and their families from across the Wakefield District.

For further information on the charity, the care provided or upcoming events to get involved in, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.

Photos courtesy of Steve Biltcliffe Photography

1 . Wakefield 10K Wakefield 10K in aid of Wakefield Hospice, Photo: SB Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield 10K Wakefield 10K in aid of Wakefield Hospice. Photo: SB Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield 10K Wakefield 10K in aid of Wakefield Hospice. Photo: SB Photo Sales

4 . Wakefield 10K Wakefield 10K in aid of Wakefield Hospice Photo: SB Photo Sales