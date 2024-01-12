Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With over 1,700 runners registering for the event in 2023, this year’s race is lining up to be another fantastic event for runners of all abilities to get involved.

Now in its 28th year, the Wakefield 10K is a staple event in the Wakefield calendar and in the calendar of runners across the district and further afield.

The popularity of the course is often associated with the welcoming atmosphere, the slick running of the event and the steady course which presents a great route for seasoned runners or those looking to complete their first ever 10K.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “The Wakefield 10K is our biggest event of the year, both in terms of participants and in terms of raising vital funds to support local hospice care for patients and families from across the Wakefield district.

“We love to see the familiar faces coming back year after year to take on the course, whilst welcoming those who are taking on the challenge for the first time, whether running in memory of a loved one or simply as a fitness challenge to themselves.

“The turn of the year often sees people making resolutions about getting fitter and being healthier for the year ahead, and with the Wakefield 10K taking place in ten weeks, the event is certainly an ideal target for many individuals to aspire towards on their fitness journey.”

The 2023 race was won by Mark Bostock, posting an impressive 10K net-time of 31:32, but every single person taking part in the run, no matter of timing, plays their part in supporting Wakefield Hospice.

“Whether you are first over the finish line or one-thousandth over the finish line, by taking part in the Wakefield 10K your entry fee and sponsorship helps us to be here for local patients and families when they need us the most,” Alex said.

Upon completing the race,which takes place at Thornes Park on Sunday, March 24, each entrant will receive a branded Wakefield 10K running shirt.

Entry is priced at £22 per runner (£20 for UKA affiliated runners).

To register or for further information, include the course route visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/10k