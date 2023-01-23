Wakefield Hospice 10K: Runners share their stories behind signing up for 2023

From running-enthusiasts to first-time entrants, each year the Wakefield 10K welcomes a great mixture of abilities, with each entrant having their own reason for getting involved.

And runners have been sharing their stories behind signing up for the 2023 run.

“I run in memory of my mum”Suzie Pursell’s mum, Margaret, passed away at Wakefield Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021, and had previously lived local to the Wakefield 10K route, every year standing outside and cheering the runners on.

Runners from last year's event.

Suzie said: ““To me it is fitting that I do the 10K in memory of my mum and raise vital funds for Wakefield Hospice.

“My mum was admitted to Wakefield Hospice on December 23 2021 as a last minute admission. I had been hesitant to accept the help but from the moment we stepped through the doors the support we all received was amazing.

“The staff, the hospice, her room, even down to the menu, the care was so person-centred and I will always be truly grateful for what they gave our family.

"I’m looking forward to arriving at Thornes Park on March 19 and running in memory of my mum.”

“The Wakefield 10K is a staple event in our race calendar”

Helen Beck, Ladies Captain at Wakefield Harriers, is looking forward to taking part in the event once again in 2023 alongside her fellow running club members.

She said: “The Wakefield 10K has been a staple event in the running calendar for over 25 years.

“I encourage runners of all abilities to join me in running the Wakefield 10K in 2023, here at Wakefield Harriers we include the event in our distance league and even use it for our 10K championship!

“Your registration fee and all money raised from the event will support the incredible work of Wakefield Hospice, caring for patients and families across the Wakefield district.

“To experienced runners – get involved and do something you love for a great cause; to people who have never run a 10K before – there’s no better opportunity to start.”

“Most people can be 10K ready in two to three months”

Personal Trainer Camilla Willows is heading up ‘Team Willows’ in this year’s Wakefield 10K, bringing together a team of people keen to get fitter and improve their walking/running ability.

Camilla said: "We decided to run/walk the event to encourage and support each other to get fitter and practice our running/walking together as a team with a goal in mind.

“If you’re thinking of getting involved there are loads of free training plans and training apps online to help you get fit for the event. Most people can be 10k ready in two to three months by following a good couch to 10k program.

“Supporting your local charity and being part of the community is such a great way to motivate yourself and your family and friends to get fitter and healthier while giving back.”