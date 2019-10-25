Wakefield Hospice 'humbled' to win national award for annual 10k event

Wakefield Hospice has secured a national award for their 10k road race.

The charity, who have hosted the annual fundraising event for 24 years, said they were “humbled” to receive the award, which recognises the run as the best 10k road race in the North of England by Runners World, powered by Let’s Do This.

Helen Knowles, Director of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We set up the Wakefield Hospice 10k many years ago with Maggie Still and Ron Needham, and each year the event has grown and grown.

“It was one of the first 10ks in the North of England, and we held the European 10k record for many years thanks to Luka Cherono’s incredible 27.57 run in 1997.

“The event is what it is because of our community, including all the residents who are inconvenienced each year when we hold the event. Their patience is greatly appreciated.

“A big thank you has to go to our event sponsors who have invested so much in the event over the years, our runners, volunteers, supporters and staff who have been involved in the event during the last 24 years.

“This award is dedicated to the patients and their families who we serve.”

The Wakefield Hospice 10k has raised more than £1 million for the charity since it launched in 1995.

Hundreds of runners voted for the event as the best road race in the North of England, before representatives from the charity travelled to London to receive their award.

The hospice will also receive £1,000 in prize money and £1,500 in advertising and free promotion for the next 10k event, which will be held in March 2020.

Jamie Strachan, Events Fundraiser for the Hospice, said: “2019 was the 24th annual Wakefield Hospice 10k, and in its time the event has raised over £1million for patient care in

the Wakefield community.

"For the hospice to receive this award, voted for by our supporters and the community we serve, is very humbling.”

Entry for the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2020 is now open. Visit wakefieldhospice.org/events to get involved today.