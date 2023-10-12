News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'

Wakefield Hospice opens its doors as part of Hospice Care Week

Wakefield Hospice is opening its doors to the public tomorrow to give the community an opportunity to learn more about what hospice care is all about.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Opening from 10am-2pm, the hospice will be hosting a variety of stalls highlighting the different services they provide, from complementary therapy and wellbeing support through to in-patient support, bereavement services and dementia day care.

Light refreshments will also be available to all in attendance and the opportunity to meet fellow supporters and converse with staff and volunteers from across the charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hospice Care Week runs from October 9 to 15 and is a week dedicated to raising the profile of hospice care across the UK.

Visit Wakefield Hospice tomorrow.Visit Wakefield Hospice tomorrow.
Visit Wakefield Hospice tomorrow.
Most Popular

Visitors will also be invited to attend an informal hospice tour, taking place at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser at the hospice said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to our supporters and the wider Wakefield community this Friday to show them what their support enables us to do for local patients and families.

“Although the hospice has been serving the community of Wakefield for over 30 years, there is still a great amount of work we must do to raise the awareness of what hospice care is truly all about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Open Days help us to break down barriers and challenge perceptions about what hospice care is – promoting the positive aspects of hospices and helping people to truly understand the incredible benefits which can be received when accepting hospice care.”

The Open Day is free to attend, no booking necessary. Parking is available within the hospice grounds – Wakefield Hospice, Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4TS.

Related topics:WakefieldParking