Opening from 10am-2pm, the hospice will be hosting a variety of stalls highlighting the different services they provide, from complementary therapy and wellbeing support through to in-patient support, bereavement services and dementia day care.

Light refreshments will also be available to all in attendance and the opportunity to meet fellow supporters and converse with staff and volunteers from across the charity.

Hospice Care Week runs from October 9 to 15 and is a week dedicated to raising the profile of hospice care across the UK.

Visitors will also be invited to attend an informal hospice tour, taking place at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser at the hospice said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to our supporters and the wider Wakefield community this Friday to show them what their support enables us to do for local patients and families.

“Although the hospice has been serving the community of Wakefield for over 30 years, there is still a great amount of work we must do to raise the awareness of what hospice care is truly all about.

“Open Days help us to break down barriers and challenge perceptions about what hospice care is – promoting the positive aspects of hospices and helping people to truly understand the incredible benefits which can be received when accepting hospice care.”