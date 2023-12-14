Wakefield Hospice Phenomenal Fund smashes £16K target in just one week

Wakefield Hospice’s Phenomenal Fund raised an incredible £18,339 over seven days to provide a much-welcomed financial boost for the charity this festive season.

The Phenomenal Fund was part of this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, an annual nationwide campaign which sees donations to charities doubled over a one-week period with thanks to the support of generous pledgers.

This year, Wakefield Hospice received its £8,000 donation target, which in turn was doubled thanks to the support of The New Inn, Walton, and The Reed Foundation, giving a grand total of £18,339.

The hospice named their appeal the “Phenomenal Fund” after the word used by Charlotte Rigby to describe the care given to her late husband Tom when being supported at the hospice.

Sadly, Tom passed away in the spring of 2023 aged just 40 and Tom’s legacy was at the centre of this latest campaign.

Theresa Barrett, Individual Giving Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful to every single person who got behind our Ffund and helped us to smash our target in just one week.

“We would also like to say a huge thank you to The New Inn at Walton, and to The Reed Foundation for their incredible support – match-funding £8000 worth of donations – a truly phenomenal show of support.

