Wakefield Hospice prepares to mark 25 years of 10K Road Race that has already raised over £1million

Wakefield Hospice is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year with an extra special 10k run.

And to mark the 25th anniversary of the event, Wakefield Hospice is hoping to be reunited with those who took part in the inaugural event in 1996.

Over �1million has been raised by runners for the hospice.

Among the hundreds of runners who took on the challenge were pupils from Ledger Lane Primary School, accompanied by their teacher Glyn Bishop.

Jamie Strachan, events fundraiser at the Hospice, said: “It’s great for Wakefield to have something positive to shine a light on.

“People feel that they’re doing something for an organisation that directly appreciates their support.

“We’d like to get together as many of those who took part in the original fun run to take part in March 2020.”

Visit wakefield10k.org.uk for more information.