Wakefield Hospice Pyjama Walk is back for 2022 - here's how to join in

You can choose whether to take part in the five or eight mile circular walk on Saturday, July 9, at OE Electrics Ltd in Durkar and this year’s theme is GLOW - so let’s glow all out!

Before the walk starts those taking part can enjoy a party atmosphere with tunes and a fun Zumba warm up.

And when you return, you'll be welcomed with a breakfast buttie and hot drink.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's back! Put on your pyjamas, dress up in your dressing gown and get ready to take part in the Wakefield Hospice Pyjama Walk 2022.

The pyjama walk is a great opportunity to have some fun with family and friends and help raise funds for local families in need of hospice care. You'll be helping to raise £32,400 to cover the cost of care from dusk to dawn for a one whole week.

To register head to the Wakefield Hospice website.