Wakefield Hospice seek volunteers to help form a giant hug around their building

Wakefield Hospice are seeking volunteers to help create a giant hug around their building this weekend.

The hospice estimate they will need 250 people to form a circle around the building, as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations.

No fundraisers or donations are needed, and volunteers of all ages are invited to take part.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: "Whilst we ask for people to notify us, they can simply turn up for 10am to be a part of it. We are hoping to be doing within 30 minutes to one hour, as we need to manage the drone view, getting people into position etc before we get the final shot.

"As part of this, we are also doing a number 30 using people too. We’re not asking people to fundraise, or make a donation etc, we just need them to turn up and help. Any age is welcome, the whole family can come down!

"If you can attend please email emma.birch@wakefieldhospice.co.uk or call Emma on 01924 331407 with number of attendees and a contact number/email. Car parking details will be provided."

To mark the occasion, a drone will be used to capture footage of the hug, and volunteers will also be asked to form a number 30 to mark the anniversary.

The process is expected to take between 30 minutes and one hour, and will begin at 10am tomorrow (Saturday, February 8). There is no need to register for the event.

The hospice, on Aberford Road, have organised the hug as part of a string of events to mark their 30th anniversary. Alongside the hug, they will host a glass walk, sky dive, and the annual 10k run later this year.

Visit the Wakefield Hospice website for more information.