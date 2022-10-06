Wakefield Hospice steps up its search for its autumn Wrapped in Care Walk

The five and 10 mile, offroad routes, with a choice of starting times from 8am to 11am, the start and end point is the hospice itself on Aberford Road.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser, said: “Everyone taking part will receive a branded hospice snood, perfect as the weather starts to get a bit nippier and there’ll be refreshments for everyone finishing the walk.

“We expect the five miler will take a couple of hours, while those who want to stretch their legs for the longer 10 mile loop would be out for around four to five hours.

Wakefield Hospice is stepping up its search for more people to take part in its charity Wrapped in Care Walk on Sunday, October 16.

"Whether you want to walk with friends or take the pooch with you, it’s a win-win.”

Entry fee is just £10 per person, and, along with any sponsorship raised will go towards raising vital funds for the Hospice.