Households from across the district can now book to use the hospice’s professional clearance services where reusable and re-sellable goods are taken to its donation warehouse and redistributed to the charity’s shops – raising further funds.

Recyclable items are disposed of in an environmentally-friendly manner and non-recyclable goods can also be disposed of at a competitive, negotiated rate.

Jess Lees, business initiative development manager at Wakefield Hospice, said: “We are delighted to have launched our house clearance service, providing a new income stream for the hospice and a great service for the whole of the Wakefield district to use!

At your service: Wakefield Hospice clearance team Richard Robinson (left) and Allen Redfearn (right). .

“We understand that house clearances can be challenging for all involved, both on a physical and an emotional level.

“Our friendly and professional team are on hand to provide an efficient, reliable and sympathetic service, ensuring your house clearance is completed with as little stress as possible.”

The house clearing service is the latest in the line of income diversification business initiatives which the hospice has undertaken in recent times.

Last year the hospice opened its first dress agency (Hidden Gems) and a new café (Book and Bistro) both in Walton, Wakefield, alongside the promotion of their bespoke catering trailer (The Munchkin) which can be hired for parties, weddings and events.

The service is there to raise funds to support the vital care provided to local patients and their families at Wakefield Hospice.

The hospice also opened its fifth city centre retail shop recently with Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield, being one of the first customers through its doors.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation, added: “In these challenging economic times, it is important that we continue to find new income opportunities to ultimately support the provision of care at Wakefield Hospice.

"As a charity, we only receive 25 per cent of our funding from government sources, meaning the rest of our income needs to be raised amongst our local community.”