Wakefield Hospice's Helen and team reach Snowdon Summit to complete 'one more challenge'

Helen has taken on some incredible challenges over the past 25 years including running the New York Marathon, Tandem Skydiving and trekking the Sahara and to the Base Camp of Everest to name but a few, but this Bank Holiday weekend the group headed to Wales to take on the world’s fastest zip line, followed by trekking the great Mount Snowdon.

Speaking before the challenge Helen said: “I’ve been around the globe in aid of Wakefield Hospice and been to the rooftop of the world, but for our final challenge it just felt right that we should be looking closer to home, and compared to India I guess Wales is basically next door.

“For over 35 years Wakefield Hospice has been my life, my children and my grandchildren have never known any difference, my dad passed away here… I cannot put into words what this place means to me.

Helen's team on Snowdon.

“We see patients climbing their own figurative mountains each and every day, and it is raising funds to care for local patients and families which will motivate all of us to climb our own mountain this May.”

The team – made up of family and friends who have each played an important role in Helen’s life and previous fundraising challenges – first took on ‘Velocity’ – the fastest zip line in the world soaring over Penrhyn Quarry for 1.5km at speeds of over 100mph whilst taking in the unbeatable view of Snowdonia.

For Helen – notoriously afraid of heights – it was certainly a challenging start to the weekend: “The challenge was a truly incredible experience, but one which tested my resolve to its very limits.

“Laying there getting ready to set off, completely in the hands of the instructors, is such a vulnerable position to be in – you know what is coming and the anticipation is just harrowing, but I knew I just had to be brave and see it through.

The team before the zipwire.

“Flying through the Welsh skies at such incredible speeds, seeing your reflection in the lakes below and trying to take it all in (whilst attempting to stay in position) will be a memory I will remember for the rest of my life.”

The following day, May 4, the team then headed to their final challenge – and Helen’s final personal fundraising challenge in aid of Wakefield Hospice – climbing over 3500ft to the summit of Mount Snowdon.

Despite challenging conditions, the team were determined to make it through the clouds and to the top of the mountain and completed their trek after an emotionally, physically and psychologically draining trek.

Helen said: “When we got to the top it was simply emotional overload – there were tears, smiles, exhausted legs and equally exhausted minds.

“Physical strength would not have been enough to complete the challenge last weekend – you really needed to be mentally strong with grit and determination and thankfully our incredible team really showed it in abundance.

“Through the hail, fog, wind and bitter cold temperatures I kept reminding myself ‘Helen – you have to do this’ – I had received so many kind words and incredible messages of support which kept pushing me through – coupled with the impact I knew our fundraising efforts would have on the hospice I was determined to see it through.

“Reflecting back now I would say the whole weekend was such a humbling experience – being able to complete such a special moment with friends and family, having the chance to complete ‘one last challenge’ for a charity which means so much to me and receiving so many wonderful messages and kind donations – it’s overwhelming to think about even now.”

Helen and her team had initially set out to raise £11,500 – enough to funds the running costs of Wakefield Hospice for one full day – however the group have smashed their target to date, collectively raising around £20,000, with Helen’s sponsorship surpassing £11,000 alone.

Ready to go...

“I would like to say a huge thank you to my family and friends who helped me through the challenges, and of course an incredible thank you to everyone who messaged or sponsored me over the last few weeks – your donations make a huge difference to the lives of local patients and families here at Wakefield Hospice.

“What a rollercoaster of a weekend it has been, but one I will forever cherish and remember with great pride and fondness.”