Wakefield house fire: Man seriously hurt and police tape off Wakefield street after house blaze
Police said six people were inside the home on Potter Avenue when the blaze happened shortly before 7.09am today.
All were able to escape but one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital,
The other five suffered what police described as “minor injuries and smoke inhalation”.
A large cordon was put in place while police, firefighters and paramedics continued with their investigations and secured the area.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone with information that might help the emergency services with their enquiries should call police on 101.