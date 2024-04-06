Wakefield house fire: Man seriously hurt and police tape off Wakefield street after house blaze

A man has been seriously injured after a fire broke out at a house in Wakefield.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:04 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said six people were inside the home on Potter Avenue when the blaze happened shortly before 7.09am today.

All were able to escape but one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other five suffered what police described as “minor injuries and smoke inhalation”.

Most Popular
The fire broke out this morning at a house in WakefieldThe fire broke out this morning at a house in Wakefield
The fire broke out this morning at a house in Wakefield

A large cordon was put in place while police, firefighters and paramedics continued with their investigations and secured the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone with information that might help the emergency services with their enquiries should call police on 101.

Related topics:WakefieldPoliceWest Yorkshire Police