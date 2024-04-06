Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said six people were inside the home on Potter Avenue when the blaze happened shortly before 7.09am today.

All were able to escape but one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital,

The other five suffered what police described as “minor injuries and smoke inhalation”.

The fire broke out this morning at a house in Wakefield

A large cordon was put in place while police, firefighters and paramedics continued with their investigations and secured the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances but enquiries remain ongoing.”