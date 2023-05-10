WDH won the Best Resident Involvement Initiative award for its work to reconnect with customers through its On Your Street programme, which saw employees from across the organisation visit all 32,000 tenants over three months last summer to find out exactly what is important to them about where they live, and what support they needed.

The project was so successful WDH is running it again this year and will be visiting all tenants in Wakefield and beyond from June to September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation also came top in the Resident Support/Advice Programme of the Year category for its Cash Wise service, run to help WDH tenants and any families with children aged under 12 in the district with money management and benefit support.

WDH employees receiving the Best Resident Involvement Initiative Award.

Judged by professionals from across the sector, the awards aim to shine a light on the individuals and organisations who make it their mission to improve homes and communities in the north.

Andy Wallhead, Chief Executive of WDH, said: “Our double win at this year’s Northern Housing Awards is a brilliant endorsement of our On Your Street project and our Cash Wise service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are here to support our communities to thrive, and these two services are excellent examples of that. I’d like to congratulate all our dedicated employees who work hard everyday and thoroughly deserve

this recognition.

“We look forward to hitting the streets once again this summer to meet our customers and talk about the support we offer.”

The Northern Housing Awards judges said of the On Your Street project: “This was an incredibly ambitious project – to visit 32,000 homes in just three months is a huge undertaking! The support residents were able to access and the sheer volume of referrals as a result of WDH ‘knocking on’ is a reminder of how important this approach can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad