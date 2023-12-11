Wakefield in top 10 of least complained about councils for bin collections

Wakefield Council is one of the least rubbish in the country at bin collections, with fewer complaints from residents compared to other local authorities.

Less than 300 complaints (227) were received from households between September 2022 and September 2023, according to an independent analysis of Freedom of Information requests.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “In the district, there are 230,000 bin collections every week so that’s a lot of rubbish to collect! It’s great to be in the top 10 of least complained about councils.

“It’s all thanks to our staff who work hard, in all weather conditions, to collect waste and we are proud of them for providing a reliable service.

“We are proactive in responding to issues that do occur. If, for example, we don’t collect a bin, we look at what has caused this to happen and try to stop it from happening again.

“As these figures show, our approach is working and we will continue to do all we can to improve on them.”

The refuse collection service has received further recognition, as finalists in the APSE Performance Network Awards in the ‘best performer’ category for Best Refuse Collection.

The last published national league table put Wakefield Council in the top third of best performing local authorities.

Ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year holiday period, when households produce extra rubbish, residents are being encouraged to visit their local recycling centre to drop off waste that can be recycled.