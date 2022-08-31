Wakefield indie band Skinny Living play packed hometown gig for release of latest single

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield-based trio played a free 30 minute set at HMV in Trinity Walk followed by a later acoustic performance at the George and Crown.

The two gigs on Friday were to celebrate the release of their latest single, Who Likes, which was shot in black and white in and around Wakefield.

The song is the newest release from the band since 2017, following the success of their popular songs, Why and Let Me In which have amassed over 30 million streams online.

The band played two packed gigs on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontman Ryan Johnston said: ‘Who Likes is a song celebrating the beauty and diversity of the feminine spirit.

"The idea for the song sparked at a jam night in a Yorkshire pub where a girl danced on the table before trying to take a mic and sing with the band.

"In front of us was this fiery confident girl demanding attention and at the very same time on the other side of the room there was a quiet, blasé girl avoiding the limelight.

"This moment inspired the song’s lyrics while the charisma of the people in the pub on that night gave it its energy.

The band formed in 2014.

"This song gave our music a fresh breath of life and we are glad it came along when it did.”

The trio have supported top acts such as Jake Bugg and Justin Bieber and were signed to Sony Records before deciding to go independent.

The band recently shared the meaning behind their name: “Skinny Living is a term that describes the financial reality and lifestyle of the working class.

"Hard graft on a low income with a lust for life, passion for family and an optimistic attitude about the future.”

Frontman Ryan Johnston.

The trio is formed of frontman Ryan Johnston who was born in Ireland to a Catholic mother and a protestant father, and Danny Hepworth and Will Booth, both Wakefield natives, who play the guitar.