Wakefield indie band Skinny Living play packed hometown gig for release of latest single
Indie band Skinny living played two packed gigs to celebrate the release of their latest single, Who Likes.
The Wakefield-based trio played a free 30 minute set at HMV in Trinity Walk followed by a later acoustic performance at the George and Crown.
The two gigs on Friday were to celebrate the release of their latest single, Who Likes, which was shot in black and white in and around Wakefield.
The song is the newest release from the band since 2017, following the success of their popular songs, Why and Let Me In which have amassed over 30 million streams online.
Most Popular
-
1
Proud parents of ‘amazing and hard working’ Alfie McCraw collect his GCSE results
-
2
Latest food hygiene ratings: 9 Wakefield restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways given new ratings
-
3
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Wakefield crash
-
4
Bridge maintenance to close part of M62 near Wakefield
-
5
Vile pervert jailed for secretly filming woman in train station toilets
Frontman Ryan Johnston said: ‘Who Likes is a song celebrating the beauty and diversity of the feminine spirit.
"The idea for the song sparked at a jam night in a Yorkshire pub where a girl danced on the table before trying to take a mic and sing with the band.
"In front of us was this fiery confident girl demanding attention and at the very same time on the other side of the room there was a quiet, blasé girl avoiding the limelight.
"This moment inspired the song’s lyrics while the charisma of the people in the pub on that night gave it its energy.
"This song gave our music a fresh breath of life and we are glad it came along when it did.”
The trio have supported top acts such as Jake Bugg and Justin Bieber and were signed to Sony Records before deciding to go independent.
The band recently shared the meaning behind their name: “Skinny Living is a term that describes the financial reality and lifestyle of the working class.
"Hard graft on a low income with a lust for life, passion for family and an optimistic attitude about the future.”
The trio is formed of frontman Ryan Johnston who was born in Ireland to a Catholic mother and a protestant father, and Danny Hepworth and Will Booth, both Wakefield natives, who play the guitar.
The band is set to release their debut album next year since forming in 2014 and will be announcing more dates for shows.