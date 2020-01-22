Wakefield Jack's helps lighten the load for customers with cash giveaways

This past Monday was billed by some as the most depressing day of the year, but Jack's supermarket helped lighten the load with a money card giveaway.

Customers being served at the Jack’s store at Westgate Retails Park on Ings Road, were randomly selected via a ‘checkout bingo’ activity around every half hour, to win either a £5,

Customers were randomly selected via a checkout bingo activity around every half hour, to win either a 5, 10 or 20 Jacks money card.

£10 or £20 Jack’s money card.

Falling on the third Monday in January each year, Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year due to a combination of Christmas debt, back to work blues and the

winter weather.

Customers were also treated to blue treats on the checkouts, including blueberries and sweet treats.

Manager, Ahmed Vachhiyat said; “Our Blue Monday giveaway was a light-hearted way to interact with our customers and lighten the mood on what is supposedly the most depressing day of the year.

“Around every half hour a till was randomly called and the shopper using it at that time won a Jack’s money card. We hope that we brightened the day for all our winners.”