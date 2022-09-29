The volunteers from Minster Law took on the Snowdon Push alongside Kris Aves, an officer who was badly injured in the 2017 Westminster Bridge terrorist attack.

A total of £12,000 was raised for charity Back Up as a 14-strong team – made up of nine Minster Law staff and five of Kris’s friends – helped the hero PC reach the summit of the highest mountain in Wales.

Mick Lynch, director of partnerships at Minster Law, said: “I met Kris at a Back Up Trust charity dinner, and after a few drinks, suggested we teamed up for the Snowdon Push.

The Snowdon Push team with Kris Aves

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an incredible journey not just the physical effort of getting Kris safely up and down the mountain, but also all the training and preparation that went on beforehand to get ourselves ready, and of course the fundraising efforts for Back Up, the charity which organises the event.”

The route took the team and Kris in his wheelchair up the 3,500ft peak and down again, a gruelling nine miles of mixed terrain.

Mick said that Minster Law’s clients include people whose lives have been devastated by serious accidents that have them unable to walk, which gave the firm an important reason to take on the challenge.

Kris said: “I became a full time wheelchair user and deal with all the challenges that brings. I was scared that I wouldn’t be able to do so many things again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This included being a dad to my children or even to just go out for a drink with friends.

“Back Up was there for me and continue to support me with my injury, without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.

"Not only did they provide emotional support to me, they also supported my family when we needed it the most.

"My aim is to help create more awareness about what Back Up do so that other families can benefit from their amazing work, not only today but for many years to come.”