Wakefield law graduate shortlisted in prestigious Yorkshire-wide awards for inspirational young people
A Wakefield law graduate has been shortlisted for the prestigious Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards 2022.
Sarah Asghar Ileyas, who has spent the past two years studying for her Masters in Law, is among 33 shortlisted candidates in the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards (YAYAs).
The awards are open to any young person aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage who were born in, live or work in Yorkshire and aim to showcase individuals who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage.
The Bradford-based charity QED Foundation, worked in collaboration with York St John University, to organise the awards.
Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, QED founder and chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the quality of entries from across Yorkshire.
“Many have overcome great obstacles to achieve what they have and it’s wonderful to share their stories with a wider audience and highlight their successes and achievements in such a positive way.”
This year’s winners will be announced during a Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards celebration dinner that is streamed online and hosted by BBC TV and Radio presenter and stand-up comedian, Noreen Khan, at the Cedar Court Hotel, Bradford, on Friday, November 11.