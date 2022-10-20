Sarah Asghar Ileyas, who has spent the past two years studying for her Masters in Law, is among 33 shortlisted candidates in the Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards (YAYAs).

The awards are open to any young person aged 16 to 30 of South Asian heritage who were born in, live or work in Yorkshire and aim to showcase individuals who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage.

The Bradford-based charity QED Foundation, worked in collaboration with York St John University, to organise the awards.

Sarah Asghar Ileyas

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, QED founder and chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the quality of entries from across Yorkshire.

“Many have overcome great obstacles to achieve what they have and it’s wonderful to share their stories with a wider audience and highlight their successes and achievements in such a positive way.”