The colourful new addition at Featherstone Library continues the council’s commitment to offer a wide range of free services and activities to people living with dementia and learning difficulties.

Libraries have also been adapted to make them safe and welcoming to these residents and their carers.

The technology of a ‘magic table’ works by projecting images of colourful objects, such as flowers or spaceships, onto a table. These can be moved around and made larger or smaller by hand movements. This stimulates the body and mind and encourages social interaction.

Chris Baird from Social Ability, Coun Graham Isherwood of Featherstone Town Council, Lynne Holroyd of Wakefield Libraries with Max and Lyla of Purston Infant School.

The magic table in Featherstone library has been introduced with funding provided by Featherstone Town Council.

Coun Graham Isherwood,of Featherstone Town Council, added: "It is brilliant that residents can now take part in this activity on their doorstep.

“The magic tables bring enjoyment to the lives of people with moderate to advanced dementia and the people who care for them, but they are also there for anyone to use.”

In May last year, the council launched a range of dementia friendly services, from social groups to reminiscence boxes that contain a collection of multi-sensory objects, including photographs, smells, and sounds.

Katrina Marshall, Jamie Lee Senior, Margaret Howroyd and Nigel Marshall using the 'magic table'.

These have proved popular, with feedback to say the games and activities have given pleasure to people with memory loss who struggle with concentration but have been able to concentrate on these activities.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We are delighted to have yet more available in our libraries.

“Making our libraries dementia friendly has helped improve the health and wellbeing of people living with dementia and we are proud to continue our work in developing more services.

“Many of our library staff have been trained by the Alzheimer’s Society to be ‘Dementia Friends,’ which means they understand the needs of our customers with dementia.”

The tables are also available to book at Sandal, Wakefield One, Normanton, Airedale, Pontefract, Stanley and South Elmsall libraries.

