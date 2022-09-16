The free one day city-wide festival, organised by Long Division CIC, will be held tomorrow, Saturday September 17.

It will be held at more than 20 venues including The Art House, Audiozone, The Counting House, The Establishment, Henry Boons, The Hop, Joy’s Coffee House, Merrie Studios, The Providence, The Ridings, Venue 23, Vortex, Wah Wah Records and the Yorkshire Linen Shop.

The festival, from 9.30am to 11pm, will suit a range of live music tastes, from pop, rock, indie, jazz and house to metal, funk and acoustic. There will also be a pop-up cinema and a silent disco.

The festival has been created by Long Division CIC, who also put on the annual Long Division Festival.

Some of the events include:

- Dan Greaves, the Lockstocks, Connor Walsh and Recycled at The Hop;

- CAPA Juniors singing and dancing workshops, the silent disco, Empathy CIC, The Whiskey Belters, and Just Transition Climate Action workshops and activities in various parts of the Ridings;

- Pop-up cinema day with The Merrie City documentary premiere at The Establishment;

The Art House will hold a Wakefield Live set tomorrow.

- Jack Askew, La Sorda, and Sooner or Later at the Counting House;

- and spoken word performances from Keeper of Bees, Ichabod Wolf, Matt McAteer and Jimmy Andrex at Wah Wah Records’ new premises on Cross Square.

Eve Creighton, Creative Community Assistant at Long Division CIC, said: “For the first time, we will be holding a fringe music festival across the city centre that will be completely free to attend.

"Throughout the day there will be a host of free family-friendly activities. There is a silent disco happening in the Ridings and in the commercial space there will be drama and theatre workshops run by CAPA Juniors.

"Long Division Festival, which we have run every year since 2011, is ticketed and obviously, isn’t doable for everyone at the moment, so it is quiet special that is free and will make music more accessible to families.”

Most of the events are accessible and designed for all ages to attend, although some venues have age restrictions.

No tickets are required and members of the Wakefield Live team will be in the city on the day handing out listings.

Venues will also display large, bright green venue posters.