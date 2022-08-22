Wakefield lottery winner who scooped £10K a month prize during heatwave celebrated by buying air conditioning
Wakefield’s Suzy Fenton was chatting with work colleagues about what she would do if she won the Lottery then discovered the same evening she was in fact a winner!
Suzy matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on August 1 winning her an amazing £10,000 every month for a year.
Suzy, 44, a customer services administrator, already has her winner wishlist ready for the next 12 months, top of which is going to see two of her closest online friends in Canada and Texas whom she has never met – despite gaming with them for several years.
Having laser eye surgery, to help to improve her eye-sight, paying off bills and a dream holiday are also high on her list.
Most Popular
-
1
Wanted: 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield
-
2
Andy’s Man Club in Wakefield on the hunt for bigger venue to support growing group
-
3
Go behind the scenes at Wakefield's Fieldhead Hospital as part of Heritage Open Days
-
4
Wakefield's Thornes Park playground upgrade will now feature inclusive swing
-
5
Wilson Street Playgroup in Featherstone set to celebrate 50th anniversary next month
Suzy said, “I just could not believe my luck. I was literally sitting chatting about what we would all do if we won the lottery – not knowing that I was actually already a winner!
“I had bought my ticket online the previous weekend as I had spare funds in my National Lottery account. I wasn’t really feeling my normal numbers so I decided to play numbers which I felt were lucky for me and close to my heart, such as birthdays and favourite numbers – and this certainly worked!”
And despite the draw taking place on the Monday, Suzy forgot to check her emails and National Lottery account until two days later.
“I could not believe it when I checked. I thought there had been a mistake but deep down I knew there couldn’t have been as I had played online so what I was seeing must be true”
Suzy added how her partner of 25 years initially thought she was joking when she said she thought she had won the lottery.
Winning at the height of the latest heatwave, the first thing Suzy bought was an air conditioning unit for her house.
She said, “This was obviously a super-practical purchase but something which was desperately needed – what perfect timing for me! I will always remember this amazing win arriving in time to keep me super cool in our record British summer!”