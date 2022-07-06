Wakefield lottery winners clean up on the beach for a litter free school holiday

Amanda and Graham Nield , who won £6.6million on in 2013, met the team at Sandsend Beach in Whitby and worked under the guidance of charity The 2 Minute Foundation.

Motivated by the work of the charity, to make a difference through simple acts, the band of lucky winners volunteered to spend a morning scouring the coastline for litter and tiny pieces of plastic waste which can be devastating to marine animals.

The National Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of almost £25million, have been playing their role in helping to keep the Yorkshire coast pristine and litter free as the school summer holidays approach.

Graham and Amanda Nield won £6.6million on in 2013.

In addition to microplastics, the millionaire litter-pickers collected waste ranging from plastic water bottles and picnic debris, to ocean waste and old fishing ropes.

The team focused their litter-picking skills on Whitby beach, which is among the top 10 beaches in Yorkshire and has been awarded Blue Flag Status for 2022.

Keen to see the Blue Flag Status retained, and this area of coastline being kept in the best possible condition for the thousands of people who love to visit every year, the winners managed to collect more than 25 sacks of waste during the morning.

Amanda said, “Since winning the lottery Graham and I have loved being able to give time back. One of the great things about winning is this buys you time to support such great causes like The 2 Minute Foundation.

“As grandparents we often visit the seaside and love coming to the beach. It has been wonderful working with The 2 Minute Foundation on this project – learning and actually doing something positive for the local environment and for the benefit of local people at the same time.”

Claire Giner from the charity said: "Sadly there is a huge amount of rubbish floating in our seas and oceans, and every day the tide brings it ashore.

"The litter pick shows what can be achieved in a short space of time and we encourage others to do the same this summer to help save marine animals, even if you can only spare two minutes."